Search on for Business Blue Mountains board directors

Regional business network Business Blue Mountains is on the hunt for local talent to join its expanding board of directors.
Business Blue Mountains is a non-profit representative body that advocates on behalf of Blue Mountains businesses and provides services to help local businesses thrive.
Director Emma Madison said it is an exciting time to join Business Blue Mountains, which has launched a local business directory and produced a white paper on the specific role Blue Mountains business community networks can play in the disaster space.
"We're looking for people with vision and enthusiasm who are committed to making a positive and lasting impact on the Blue Mountains business community, and our broader community," said Ms Madison.
"You might be new to the Mountains or a long-time resident, work for a micro or small business or have executive experience working for larger organisations. We invite people with all levels of experience and involvement to grow the expertise and increase the representation of Business Blue Mountains."
The network is also involved with the Business Mentoring Program being run by Blue Mountains Tourism and Blue Mountains City Council and is an active member of Council's Mayoral Reference Group. It aims to support the activities of the local chamber networks and facilitate connections between businesses across the region.
In coming months the network will bring together local business leaders to workshop how to better foster and strengthen business community connections across the mountains.
This will form part of the Blue Mountains Business Community Resilience Project, an initiative joint-funded by NSW and Commonwealth Government Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund and run in collaboration with social enterprise and business community resilience leader corporate2community (now Resilient Ready).
A free, interactive business roadmap will also be launching soon. The roadmap has been co-created with local businesses by Resilient Ready in partnership with Business Blue Mountains. The project, which has been supported by the NSW Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund, aims to help Blue Mountains businesses to become more self-sufficient and resilient.
You can learn more about Business Blue Mountains by visiting www.businessbm.com.au and read more about the call for board directors at www.businessbm.com.au/board.
