The Chopperoos are heading to Gothenburg, Sweden this month to defend Australia's title as the Stihl Timbersports World Champions competing for a record seventh win.
Former world champion and Blackheath native, Brad De Losa, is competing in the single buck discipline and recently won the pro championship, despite an intense moment when his hot saw didn't start up.
Despite the shaky start, De Losa was crowned champion after cutting through his timber block in just 6.18 seconds in the 'hot saw' round of the championship in Broadbeach, Queensland on September 17.
"I had to beat 6.83 seconds, which was where the third place getter was.
"I needed 10 points to win the unit. First two pulls, I didn't actually start; which built a bit of suspense. But, third pull it started. It was pretty tense.
"Hot saws always seem to make or break you. I cut it in 6.3 seconds. I was under the timeline, which gave me the overall win.
"I was up against some strong blokes and I am excited to be crowned the 2022 pro champion."
De Losa is keen to compete against the world's elite athletes again.
"I'm proud of the efforts that I've put into the championship and I'm looking forward to being part of the Chopperoos team and heading to Gothenburg."
The world championship is on October 28-29.
