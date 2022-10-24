Blue Mountains Gazette

Blackheath native Brad De Losa to compete in Sweden Stihl Timbersports World Championships this month

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
October 24 2022 - 12:49am
Brad De Losa pictured with competitors Jamie Head and Laurence O'Toole. STIHL competition. Picture supplied

The Chopperoos are heading to Gothenburg, Sweden this month to defend Australia's title as the Stihl Timbersports World Champions competing for a record seventh win.

