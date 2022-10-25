Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Space Film Festival at Mt Victoria, Mt Vic Flicks

BL
By B C Lewis
October 25 2022
There was a gathering of sci-fi geeks at Mt Vic Flicks on the weekend when the first Blue Space Film Festival screened to a packed house.

BL

B C Lewis

Local News

