There was a gathering of sci-fi geeks at Mt Vic Flicks on the weekend when the first Blue Space Film Festival screened to a packed house.
Festival director Andrew Warrilow of Lawson had a lot of help from the owners of Mount Vic Flicks and was thrilled with the turnout, especially as he admitted "I actually know nothing about holding film festivals".
He collated a great line-up of retro sci-fi films for the 132 seat cinema and even managed to secure hundreds of dollars in prizes from pop culture edifice Geekdom in Leura for the dress-up event on Saturday evening.
Film critic Simon Foster gave a pre-screening talk for the film Silent Running. As director of a similar festival in Sydney he told the Gazette he could not believe the Mountains response, adding he had screened at least one of his films with only a dozen people watching.
Another guest speaker, film critic Jaimie Leonarder, aka Jay Katz, told the audience of the science fiction thriller Ex Machina that science fiction films were previously "deemed unworthy ... called pulp". But they were also "the greatest cloak to hide behind masking a reflection of the modern world in a futuristic setting".
"War, pestilence and technology challenges ...sci fi has a limitless potential to examine the human condition."
