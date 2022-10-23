Bushwalking tumbles spur rescue operators into action

Rescue operators and ambulance special operations have been kept busy with two rescues in the Blue Mountains.
Around midday on Saturday, October 22 a group of four bush walkers were making their way along Glenbrook Gorge when one fell from a large rock. As a result of the fall he sustained hip injuries and couldn't move. Rescue operators and special operations paramedics made their way in to stabilise the patient.
The squad's rescue boat was bought up the Nepean River and the patient was taken back to Tench Reserve. He was then taken to Nepean Hospital for further treatment.
About the same time on October 22, a canyoner fell and sustained a knee injury while negotiating the Empress Canyon at Wentworth Falls. Accurate information was conveyed to emergency services which led to a quick response. The patient was repositioned and winched out by the Toll ambulance rescue helicopter.
