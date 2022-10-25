Blue Mountains TAFE students were busily trying to fundraise over the weekend to travel to memorials on the Gold Coast for a fellow student who fell while abseiling at Katoomba.
Oliver 'Oli' Carrick, 20, from Queensland, died on the cliff where he was taking part in an abseiling training assessment with Blue Mountains TAFE on October 7.
His mother Rebecca Luff invited family and friends to the celebration of life service for her son on Monday October 24 at the Parkview Chapel at Allambie Memorial Park in Nerang, Queensland.
More than 40 donations were received for a fundraiser to get to the service organised by a Blue Mountains TAFE teacher Hayley Pero. The aim was to raise $2000, but by weekend's end on October 23 the tally had reached $7,700 and new donations were shut off.
A TAFE media spokesman was unaware of the memorials or students' fundraising efforts when contacted by the Gazette early Monday, October 25.
The popular outdoor leadership course at Blue Mountains TAFE is one of the key training pipelines for the NSW outdoor recreation industry, attracting students from far and wide.
The Gold Coast Bodyboard Club in Queensland has also planned a 'paddle out' at "Dee-bah", Duranbah Beach, officially known as Flagstaff Beach, the northernmost beach in NSW on Saturday October 29 at "9am QLD time".
Mr Carrick was a member of their group and after his death, the club posted numerous tributes for a "fantastic young guy full of life and adventure ... Fly high little legend ... you will be greatly missed".
Another member added: "Ollie was so small in stature - yet massive with energy and spirit... Your presence on this planet is genuinely going to be missed mate."
The post for the event said: "Oli was a beloved member of the bodyboarding and surfing community on the Gold Coast. We welcome all to embrace Oli with a floating memorial in honor of Oli's love of life and everyone around him."
Ms Pero, who organised the Mountains fundraiser, set up the page which said the larger community of people "who love nature, the outdoors, adventure and Mother Earth" had "lost one of our beloved friends ... a super human BEING a couple of weeks ago". Funds raised meant they would be able "to celebrate his magnificent life".
Mr Carrick's main hobby was rock climbing and he was excited about the next chapter of his life in the Mountains learning to be a guide.
He moved to the Mountains this year to start the Outdoor Leadership at Wentworth Falls TAFE course in July and had planned to complete Certificates III and IV over 12 months.
He found his dream job at an indoor rock climbing venue just days before he died. The co-owner of Lost Lane and Leura Indoor Rock Climbing at Leura, Patrick Lewis, said his employee was a regular skater and climber and was "such a great energy. Highly positive and was clearly going to bring a lot to the centre".
Emergency services were called to Katoomba cliffs about 8am on Friday, October 7 after being told a young man abseiling in a group had fallen 65 metres from Malaita Wall in Katoomba.
TAFE guides assisted the student before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene. Officers from the Police Rescue Squad retrieved the student's body about 11am.
A popular abseiling spot in the Jamison Valley, Malaita Wall, is about 200m of vertical cliff, with the first and longest abseil 45m.
The tight-knit outdoor adventure industry has been left reeling by the incident.
TAFE staff and students held a memorial on Friday, October 14 for Mr Carrick, laying floral tributes where he fell and at a nearby viewing point.
After the incident, the Grange, the Outdoor Recreation department of Barker College at Mt Victoria who employ graduates from the TAFE course, rallied behind the traumatised students who witnessed the accident, offering them free accommodation for several days so they could mourn together.
SafeWork NSW and detectives are investigating and a report is being prepared for the Coroner.
Both Outdoors NSW and Outdoors Queensland have expressed their support for the students, with Outdoors QLD recently adding their "thoughts are with Oliver's friends, Queensland family and fellow students at this difficult time. RIP Oliver."
A TAFE NSW spokeswoman issued the Gazette with their first statement about the accident late on Monday October 24. The Gazette had asked what the incident meant for the future of the course and what was being done to support students affected by the tragedy.
The short statement said: "TAFE NSW has reported the incident to Safe Work and will do everything we can to assist with its investigation.
"TAFE NSW is continuing to support affected students and employees during this difficult time, including providing ongoing counselling services."
TAFE later added about the course's future: "It wouldn't be appropriate to pre-empt the outcomes of the investigation".
TAFE also confirmed some staff were attending the boy's funeral that day.
