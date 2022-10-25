Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains TAFE abseiling student in Katoomba cliff fall identified as Oliver 'Oli' Carrick

By B C Lewis
October 25 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains TAFE students were busily trying to fundraise over the weekend to travel to memorials on the Gold Coast for a fellow student who fell while abseiling at Katoomba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.