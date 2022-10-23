Blue Mountains Gazette

Trees for shade and spectacular autumn colour along Blackheath's Govetts Leap Road

By Jennie Curtin
Current rhodo royals, Tibby, Michelle and Bruce McKenzie, with a tulip tree.

There were shovels at every 50 paces on Govetts Leap Road in Blackheath on Saturday, October 22 for the great tree-planting extravaganza.

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

