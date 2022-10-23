There were shovels at every 50 paces on Govetts Leap Road in Blackheath on Saturday, October 22 for the great tree-planting extravaganza.
Twenty-seven trees were planted to create a delightful avenue eastwards from the town. Tulip trees (Liriodendron tulipifera) will soar where there are no power lines and shorter trident maples (Acer buergerianum) will grow within the confines of the overhead lines.
Both are deciduous species giving summer shade and winter sun. They also colour up spectacularly in autumn which may in time rival the splendour of the Liquidambars along Wentworth Street.
The project has been a joint enterprise between Blackheath's Rhododendron Festival committee and the town's Streetscape committee, with the assistance of council.
Several of the trees were donated by members of the community and even Arenco, the company upgrading Blackheath station, stumped up with 10 maples.
The festival is celebrating its platinum jubilee this year, having been first held in 1953. Coincidentally the late Queen Elizabeth started her reign in the same year which made it a perfect match for a grant from the federal government's 'planting trees for the Queen's jubilee program'.
The grant application was successful, giving the groups $17,000 to make a start on a longer-term plan to have a tree planted in honour of every former rhododendron festival queen or princess.
Two of the former queens were on hand on Saturday - Helene Gracey (1959) and Larraine Home (1962) - to supervise their plantings, as were the current rhodo royal family - Michelle, Bruce and Tibby McKenzie. Many other Blackheathens planted in honour of those who couldn't be there.
There had been much behind-the-scenes work beforehand, marking out the location of underground utilities to avoid hitting any crucial pipes, and council workers had already dug the holes during the week.
Rhododendron Festival president, Elizabeth Giddey, said the committee had long looked for a project that would enhance the town and she was delighted that stage one has seen the trees stretch the full length of the first block from Wentworth St to Gardiner Crescent.
Streetscape's Eva Johnstone said at least 20 more will be planted in the new year.
She also said an ornamental metal tree guard with commemorative plaques noting the source of the grant and the groups behind the venture is being designed and built by Henrik Topolnicki of Mount Victoria. It will be installed before the official ceremony, scheduled for November 12.
