Wet weather and sodden bush tracks have forced the organisers of the Ultra Trail event in the Blue Mountains to significantly change running routes.
Some of the races, held from October 27-30, are likely to be run on fire trails and on roads around Katoomba.
The last-minute changes are still being finalised, although they were posted on the Capra app on Friday, October 21 before being removed by organisers.
The changes have been met with mixed reactions. Some runners were fuming that they have spent thousands of dollars on air fares and accommodation to experience the race through the World Heritage Area only to find the course will now take them on Cliff Drive or Narrow Neck Road.
But others have been more sanguine, recognising the challenges of the weather.
Event organisers posted an update on October 24, stating: "As previously mentioned, the courses will be different so that we can continue to prioritise safety and reduce the likely impact of runners using already delicate trails.
"Despite what you may have seen or heard, all races will be the advertised distance.
"The courses will have more road/hard surfaces as we are not able to have two-way traffic on some of the narrower single tracks, and because we have less trails available to use."
One runner, Angie Sutton, posted on Facebook: "Am grateful for all your efforts and hard work. I am also grateful that I am healthy and fit enough to be able to run and love it. Thank-you for making the event possible."
But Charlie Lawrence reflected a different point of view: "What an epic shambles. You don't need to be a geologist or a meteorologist to know this event should have never been rescheduled, it should have been cancelled until 2023."
And Naomi Clifton expressed a common sentiment: "Bad form Ultra-Trail Australia By UTMB. If you can't deliver the race we all paid for, offer a refund option. You're treating us all with contempt. It's just a very expensive road race."
Wrote Amanda Jones: "Can we please be given the option to postpone our entries? I don't want a refund I just want to run on the trails I signed up for, even if that means a 2023 event."
The event organisers finished their update: "Finally, while we know it's not been the ideal run into the event, you're about to spend time in one of the most beautiful places in the world and hang out with some of the nicest people going around... in the end, those are the things that makes UTA truly special."
