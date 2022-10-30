Blackheath author Michael Duffy's new mystery book is all Blue Mountains: written here, based here, and only sold here.
The Strange Death of Paul Ruel, released October 1, is the second book in a series on crime investigations, set against the familiar backdrops of places like Katoomba and Springwood.
The series follows disgraced police officer Paul Ruel, sent to the Blue Mountains by his superiors in hopes of frustrating him into resigning. Instead he begins investigating local crimes, and leans on a Katoomba journalist for help.
The local connection was a key motivator in writing these books.
"I got a bit sick of writing crime books about Sydney when I lived there, because [it's] becoming a bit like any big city. But when I moved up here, it's such a distinct place... it's so unique, and it's got such a character of its own that I found quite inspirational," he said.
He was motivated to write the series from a conversation with a bookshop worker in early 2020, who suggested that more books about the local Blue Mountains area could help the economy in the wake of bushfires.
Mr Duffy was so interested in the local aspect of his books that he extended it to the series' sales - the books can only be purchased in the Blue Mountains.
"I thought it would be good to carry that local product idea even further, so not only is the book written in the Blue Mountains and set here, but it would only be available here... It was a strange idea, but it became fixed in my head," he said.
"It was [also] great to just be able to do something for the local bookshops... I've got a great enthusiasm for booksellers and for the book trade generally."
Mr Duffy also feels deeper ties to the Blue Mountains, as his mother lived here during World War II.
"For me, there's a personal connection that goes back decades. So it means something, it's got a sense of history."
Gleebooks manager Victoria Jefferys spoke highly of the series' performance in stores, which she attributes to the local nature of the books' plot and sales.
"The Problem with Murder was Gleebooks Blackheath's bestselling book last Christmas, which is a big thing," she said.
The Strange Death of Paul Ruel is out now and can be found in book stores throughout the Blue Mountains.
