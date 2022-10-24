Blue Mountains Gazette

Australian Heritage Council wants to reassess Greater Blue Mountains heritage

By Jennie Curtin
October 24 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Heritage Council is looking at whether the Greater Blue Mountains area has additional nationally significant heritage values, and whether to expand it to include adjacent areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.