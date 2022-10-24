The Australian Heritage Council is looking at whether the Greater Blue Mountains area has additional nationally significant heritage values, and whether to expand it to include adjacent areas.
It is particularly interested in hearing from First Nations people to make sure the importance of the area to traditional owners is included in the assessment.
The Greater Blue Mountains Area was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2000 for its outstanding biodiversity values. In 2007, it was added to the National Heritage List for similar values.
The heritage council is now assessing the area and neighbouring lands for additional national heritage values. It is looking at regions including the Gardens of Stone, Kanangra-Boyd, Wollemi, Yengo, Goulburn River and Nattai national parks.
Heritage values are assessed against nine criteria. The council's preliminary assessment is that the place might have additional nationally significant values under three of these.
They are: Events and processes (complex geological history, diversity of eucalypts and the first crossing of the Mountains by Europeans in 1813); rarity (geological formations including pagodas, slot canyons and the ancient Jenolan Caves karst system, as well as relict flora with Gondwanan origins); and aesthetic characteristics (the natural beauty of the place).
National heritage listing doesn't change land tenure or ownership, but may provide funding opportunities under grants programs to enhance the identified values of the place. It also offers protection under legislation which would require approval before any action that could have a significant impact on the national heritage values of the place.
The council is seeking comment on whether the assessed areas meet any of the national heritage criteria and whether they should be included in the national heritage list.
To have your say and complete the survey, go to https://haveyoursay.agriculture.gov.au/gbma-values-areas. Submissions close at midnight on November 16.
