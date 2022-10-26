Champagne corks are popping in Bell after news that a five-year battle to stop tonnes of Sydney landfill being transported through the little village is over.
The company behind the plan to dump the waste in a quarry at Clarence has withdrawn an appeal against an earlier rejection of its proposal.
Kaye Whitbread, one of the residents of Sandham Road, Bell, who has fought long and hard against the plan, was delighted that the campaign had been won.
"We're all stunned but happily so," she said. "We received an email last Friday ... We had been told only a couple of weeks ago by BMCC legal team to expect a continuance of the appeal so we were all shocked that he withdrew and can't take any further action.
"Hard to take in that it's over after all these years."
Ms Whitbread said some of the residents of the little village, which also faced devastation in the 2019 bushfires, had had to shelve plans to sell their homes because of the threat of the quarry.
"It's a brilliant outcome for us all here and we can finally move on with our lives."
It was in 2017 that the residents first received notice of a proposal to truck more than a million cubic metres of landfill through the little village at the top of the Mountains to an old quarry.
One of the residents along Sandham Road, Dr Kevin Tuffin, had estimated there would be 70 to 100 heavy vehicle movements going past his home every day, six days a week, for the next 15 years.
As he put it: "That's a roaring behemoth sweeping past my front gate every six minutes."
Despite being knocked back by a planning panel in April 2020, the would-be developer took his case to the Land and Environment Court earlier this year but abandoned the appeal last week.
Both Blue Mountains and Lithgow councils welcomed the news.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill declared the outcome an "outstanding result".
"I congratulate the community and the BMCC team for their submissions and activism," he said.
"This whole process has been one that is entirely consistent with our values of protecting the environment and supporting the quality of life of Blue Mountains residents."
Lithgow City Council mayor Maree Statham said she was "very pleased with this outcome".
"Lithgow Council is most serious about the proper exercise of our significant planning responsibilities. Council is always prepared to defend its planning recommendations in the Land and Environment Court. The proposed development generated an enormous amount of opposition within the local community. Residents have followed the case closely and are undoubtedly relieved at the outcome," she said.
The Western Planning Panel, which voted unanimously to reject the DA, said it would bring "unacceptable environmental impacts" to the Blue Mountains National Park, the world heritage area and the Wollangambe and Colo river systems.
"The scope of the likely adverse environmental and amenity impacts ... indicates that the site is not suitable for the proposed use," it ruled.
"The site is acknowledged as stable and its condition is manageable in its current form. As a result, the public interest justification of the proposal as a necessary rehabilitation project is not compelling."
The discontinuance of the case exhausts the applicant's appeal rights for that development application.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.