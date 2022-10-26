Blue Mountains Gazette

Celebrations in Bell as plan to dump Sydney landfill near their village finally dropped

By Jennie Curtin
Updated October 26 2022 - 3:59am, first published 2:30am
The old quarry near Bell. Picture supplied

Champagne corks are popping in Bell after news that a five-year battle to stop tonnes of Sydney landfill being transported through the little village is over.

