Time to connect and celebrate success Advertising Feature

The Artisan Fair held earlier this year was a chance for families and the community to see what happens at Kindlehill School. Thids month's Open Day will give everyone another opportunity for a look behind the scenes. Picture supplied

Kindlehill is an independent school working creatively and in a contemporary way out of the foundation of Rudolf Steiner's philosophy for education.

For more than 22 years, Kindlehill has continued its commitment to a creative and artistic education for all students from pre-kindy through to Year 10.

At Kindlehill they strive to bring a life-imbued education to every child and young person in their care, and to acknowledge the gift that each individual brings as part of a diverse and respectful community.

The theme for the Spring/Summer term is Connect and Celebrate. The aim is to unite all the activities interwoven throughout the school.

Student lunchtime concerts will begin, every class goes on camp and the year culminates in graduation ceremonies for Kindy, Year 6 and Year 10.

The school is also preparing for the Open Day on Saturday, October 29. The first since 2019 it will be a day to connect and celebrate.

From 10am-2pm, Kindlehill will open to visitors, showcasing students' work, performance and creativity from kindy through to high school.

Darug man and primary school parent Uncle Lex will begin the day with a Welcome to Country.

Kindlehill's spaces will be open to visitors to learn more about the school, starting at the beautiful kindy garden and play group rooms, then weaving through the colourful primary school classes and onto the newly extended high school facilities.

Visitors are welcome to chat to teachers, meet students and explore the variety of new spaces such as the art studio, artisan worksop, science lab and upgraded performance space.

With a focus on making things to create something beautiful and functional, there will be activities in each room, including stringy bark weaving, whittling, candle making, lino printing and storytelling.

The performance space will house the music tent where students will perform throughout the day. In the art studio there will be high school works on display and Year 9 student Alina Caganoff will launch her second music CD.

High school teachers will also be available to talk to visitors and young people about the fantastic opportunities on offer at the school.

The café will be selling a delicious variety of cakes, biscuits and treats, along with chai and espresso coffee. A wholesome vegetarian lunch will also be available.