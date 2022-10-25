System of judging ensures that the process is fair for everyone Advertising Feature

Awards MC Paul Hancock explains the judging process to the awards night finalists. Picture supplied

The Blue Mountains community has shown overwhelming support for local businesses with a flood of nominations received for this year's Local Business Awards program.

Precedent Productions' Steve Loe said nominations for the awards had been overwhelming.

"I have been incredibly touched, not only by the huge number of nominations received this year, but the comments that have accompanied so many of them," Mr Loe said.

"The past year has been a challenge for everyone, and many people said that they particularly wanted to nominate their favourite local businesses as a way of showing their support.

"The Blue Mountains community has always been a close one, but this proves that when times are tough, they band together in mutual support. That's one reason why people love living and working there."



Judging criteria includes range of products, value for money, business and staff appearance, service quality and customer relations.

As part of the judging process consideration is also given to: business history and marketing; staff training; business and environmental sustainability; successes during the past 12 months; support of the community; and plans for the future.

Judging criteria would traditionally also include aspects such as whether the business was identified with clear signage and whether the premises were clean and well maintained.

"The principles of quality customer service include, but are not limited to, customer service, range and/or presentation of products or services, value for money and the overall business presentation," Mr Loe said.

"The online presence of the company and the online experience provided to the customer is also important, especially in current times."

Finalists can also promote themselves to the judges by submitting information such as customer testimonials and references.

None of this would be possible without the support of major partners Blue Mountains City Council and NOVA Employment and support partners White Key Marketing.

"It is only with their unwavering assistance that the program is able to recognise and award the high achievers of local business," Mr Loe said.

Winners will be announced at Fairmont Resort, Leura on Monday, December 5.