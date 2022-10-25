The Blue Mountains community has shown overwhelming support for local businesses with a flood of nominations received for this year's Local Business Awards program.
Precedent Productions' Steve Loe said nominations for the awards had been overwhelming.
"I have been incredibly touched, not only by the huge number of nominations received this year, but the comments that have accompanied so many of them," Mr Loe said.
"The past year has been a challenge for everyone, and many people said that they particularly wanted to nominate their favourite local businesses as a way of showing their support.
"The Blue Mountains community has always been a close one, but this proves that when times are tough, they band together in mutual support. That's one reason why people love living and working there."
Judging criteria includes range of products, value for money, business and staff appearance, service quality and customer relations.
As part of the judging process consideration is also given to: business history and marketing; staff training; business and environmental sustainability; successes during the past 12 months; support of the community; and plans for the future.
Judging criteria would traditionally also include aspects such as whether the business was identified with clear signage and whether the premises were clean and well maintained.
"The principles of quality customer service include, but are not limited to, customer service, range and/or presentation of products or services, value for money and the overall business presentation," Mr Loe said.
"The online presence of the company and the online experience provided to the customer is also important, especially in current times."
Finalists can also promote themselves to the judges by submitting information such as customer testimonials and references.
None of this would be possible without the support of major partners Blue Mountains City Council and NOVA Employment and support partners White Key Marketing.
"It is only with their unwavering assistance that the program is able to recognise and award the high achievers of local business," Mr Loe said.
Winners will be announced at Fairmont Resort, Leura on Monday, December 5.
The night also presents a great networking opportunity for all businesses.
Among those giving their all for the audience on the night will be Damien Noyce who represented Australia and achieved gold at the World Championships of Performing.
He has starred in Phantom of the Opera in London and performed in a variety of opera houses throughout Europe.
Denise Devlin is an American and Australian musical theatre performer who is well known in the entertainment industry for her versatility.
She has appeared in hit shows including Kinky Boots, Shrek the Musical and Priscilla Queen of the Desert.
Justin Rynne has made his mark in musicals including Wicked, Hairspray and Boys in the Band and more.
Known as Sydney's first lady of soul Alice Terry has a voice you can't ignore.
You may have seen her at the Narooma Blues Festival, the Thredbo Blues Festival and the Moruya Jazz Festival, among others.
Lauren Azar was the resident singer for The Rubens when they played as the support act for Pink's tour.
She has also appeared on Triple J's "The Set" as well as working with Andrew Ferriss of INXS touring around Australia. Details: www.thebusinessawards.com.au.
Today is the day when nominees for the 2022 Blue Mountains Local Business Awards discover if they have made it as a finalist.
The Blue Mountains Gazette, which has supported the awards as media partner, will announce the finalists in each category with a special feature in today's paper.
