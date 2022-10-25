Awards night's a chance to dress up and celebrate success Advertising Feature

At an event like this Local Business Awards finalists will gather in December to find out who has taken out the top prize. Picture supplied

Hollywood has the Oscars and the music industry has the Grammys - but for Blue Mountains businesses, the annual night of nights is Monday, December 5.

Today is the day when nominees for the 2022 Blue Mountains Local Business Awards discover if they have made it as a finalist.

The Blue Mountains Gazette, which has supported the awards as media partner, will announce the finalists in each category with a special feature in today's paper.

The Blue Mountains Local Business Awards are only possible with the support of major partners Blue Mountains City Council and NOVA Employment and support partners White Key Marketing.

Precedent Productions managing director and Awards founder Steve Loe said tickets for the awards presentation evening being held on Monday, December 5 at Fairmont Resort, Leura are sure to sell out.

"The awards evening is always a glittering event, where our finalists dress up and let their hair down for an evening of entertainment, good food, relaxed conversation - and, of course, celebration," he said.

"Just being there as a finalist is a huge achievement, and it is a great opportunity for business people and their teams to reflect on their successes with a fun night out."

Mr Loe said the high quality of all nominees had made the job of judges a great pleasure but also immensely difficult.

"To be a finalist at the presentation evening is a huge achievement and everyone is always extremely proud to be there," he said.

"All finalists in each category are announced, with their picture shown on the big screen.

"The cheers from the entire crowd are deafening as everyone celebrates the achievement of all the businesses in the room."

"I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Blue Mountains Local Business Awards, to congratulate all the finalists on their achievements.

"I would also like to thank the Blue Mountains community for the enormous support they show for their local businesses.