Plans to upgrade the Great Western Highway between Katoomba and Lithgow have been dealt a blow in the federal budget.
Not a dollar was allocated to the project for 2022-23.
As recently as Monday the state government had announced it had shortlisted three companies for major works for the Coxs River Road/highway intersection, which was to start next year.
Deputy premier and minister for regional NSW, Paul Toole, said news that funding had been delayed by two years was a massive blow.
"Yesterday we were on track to start major works in six months. Now Labor has punted our start date off into the long grass," Mr Toole said. "This is a transformative project that we've worked incredibly hard to make a reality because we know it will be life changing for the people that use the road every day.
"The federal government claim to be committed to this upgrade but actions speak louder than words. By putting funding on hold, they've effectively put this project into 'go slow mode', condemning those travelling through the Mountains to years more of sitting in traffic."
But a spokesman for the federal infrastructure minister, Catherine King, said the $4 billion commitment remains in the budget.
"However, more work needs to be done to properly scope and plan the project as a whole given there is currently no NSW funding committed to the central section of the project, without which it cannot reach its full potential."
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, said the reprofiling of the billions committed to the Great Western Highway will ensure the project is delivered with better value for money.
"Let's be clear that what's involved here are the two ends of a tunnel, not the tunnel itself. There has never been any state or federal funding for the tunnel, in spite of commitments made to our local communities by the NSW Government," she said.
"Not only is there no money announced for the tunnel by the NSW Government, but there is no business case that we've seen, and certainly no environmental impact studies done for what is proposed to be the longest road tunnel ever built in Australia.
"The NSW Government now has an opportunity, without artificial time pressures of an imminent election, to work through this massive proposal so that it has the best outcomes for Blue Mountains drivers and residents."
But the NSW minister for regional transport and roads, Sam Farraway, said the news put the upgrade in "never never land".
"With the flick of a pen, contracts have been torn up, 3,900 jobs have effectively been put on hold and we're none the wiser if Labor ever plan to ack us in building this highway."
Michael Paag from the Blackheath Alliance said it was "bad news" for three reasons.
"First, the current infrastructure is failing and inadequate.
"Second, where does this leave the property owners (residents and business owners) whom the tunnel option provided certainty for, both in Blackheath and Mount Victoria?
"And third, the communities of the Central West and the Blue Mountains cannot afford the uncertainty and impact of failing infrastructure, economically and socially, as was experienced already several times this year."
Mr Paag said the Bells Line of Road is in no shape to take the load should problems arise with the highway. Heavy rains have created poor conditions along the road. At the Mt Tomah area, the eastbound lane is subject to a 40km/h speed limit due to slope instability.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.