Medlow Bathers celebrated a day of music in the park earlier this month, organised by t5he Medlow Bath Residents Association.
The event was conceived as a way of bringing ther community together, it was third time lucky for the event to go ahead but the sun shone brightly almost on cue for the day.
It was a huge success with over 150 people coming along to enjoy the music.
There were six wonderful and varied local music acts entertained the crowd: Pat Drummond, Karen Lynne, Martin and William Louis, Wombats Crossing, Sophie Prior and Rhythm Stix.
The inaugural Medlow Bath Tennis Competition was fun. Upper Blue Mountains Sunrise Rotary cooked a mean sausage; people stitched their names on a thank you banner for the Medlow Bath RFS and local community information was given out by BANC.
The feedback from everyone who came along was so positive with everyone having a great time in our beautiful park.
The event was supported by BMCC Bushfire and Recovery and Resilience Grant which we were very grateful for. We thank our generous donors for the wonderful prizes for the raffle. Funds raised from our raffle will assist the restoration of the Medlow Bath Park AIDS Memorial to be launched later this year.
