Blue Mountains Gazette

Making music in Medlow Bath - day in the park draws a crowd

Updated October 26 2022 - 5:06am, first published 4:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Medlow Bathers celebrated a day of music in the park earlier this month, organised by t5he Medlow Bath Residents Association.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.