Cancer Wellness Support has won a major award at the Western Sydney Awards for Business Excellence.
The Leura-based charity received the trophy for Excellence in Social Enterprise, presented at a gala dinner at Rosehill Gardens last month.
This award recognises an organisation that gives back, enriches communities and makes a positive contribution to society.
Cancer Wellness Support, formerly known as Blue Mountains Cancer Help, was founded in 2005 by the late Robyn Yates. The organisation now operates two wellness centres in Leura and Penrith, working with a network of experienced nurses and therapists to provide 27 different complementary therapies to their members.
These are subsidised by Cancer Wellness Support and provided at a fraction of full cost to local people living with cancer and their carers and families.
Client services manager, Viv Maitland, said that in the last two years Cancer Wellness Support has delivered over 7,000 therapies to local people living with cancer.
"What we offer is a holistic program of physical, emotional, social and practical support."
The charity funds its work via two popular op shops in North Katoomba and Penrith as well as an online op shop. Additional fundraising comes from events, bequests and sponsorships with local businesses.
"The essence of social enterprise is that it's circular," Ms Maitland said. "The community brings donations to the op shops, and those sales provide 90 per cent of our funding. That money goes directly to people experiencing a cancer story. They then can afford to have therapies that would normally cost them $120-200 and they only pay $30.
"The social enterprise award is hugely meaningful to us, not just because we've gone through incredibly challenging times through COVID19, but because it really acknowledges all aspects of the business, the community and the volunteers who support us."
To find out how Cancer Wellness Support could help you or someone you care for, see cancersupport.org.au.
