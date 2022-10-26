A 44-year-old woman will appear before Katoomba Local Court next month after allegedly stealing a large quantity of goods from a Winmalee liquor outlet. Blue Mountains investigations manager, Detective Sergeant Brendan Bayliss, said the woman was spoken to on October 9 following a report of "multiple thefts from a Winmalee liquor outlet". She has been banned from the store and issued with 21 shoplifting offences. The matter is listed for Katoomba Court on December 5.