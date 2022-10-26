Blue Mountains Police Rescue and Ambulance Special Operations were kept busy on October 22 when they attended two rescues - one at Glenbrook Gorge and another in Empress Canyon, Wentworth Falls.
Around midday a group of four bushwalkers were making their way along Glenbrook Gorge when one fell from a large rock. He injured his hip and could not move.
Police and paramedics made their way in to stabilise the patient and the rescue squad's boat was brought up the Nepean River and the patient taken back to Tench Reserve. The man was taken to Nepean Hospital for further treatment.
Police Rescue said "about the same time a canyoner took a fall and sustained a knee injury while negotiating the Empress Canyon at Wentworth Falls".
"Accurate information was conveyed to emergency services which led to a quick response. The patient was repositioned and winched out by the Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopter."
A 44-year-old woman will appear before Katoomba Local Court next month after allegedly stealing a large quantity of goods from a Winmalee liquor outlet. Blue Mountains investigations manager, Detective Sergeant Brendan Bayliss, said the woman was spoken to on October 9 following a report of "multiple thefts from a Winmalee liquor outlet". She has been banned from the store and issued with 21 shoplifting offences. The matter is listed for Katoomba Court on December 5.
About 2.40am on October 20, police stopped a grey BMW travelling east along the Great Western Highway at Glenbrook.
The 36-year-old Woodcroft (near Blacktown) driver could not provide a valid licence and enquiries found he was disqualified from driving until January 25. He will face Penrith Court on December 1.
