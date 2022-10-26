Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Police Rescue and Ambulance Special Operations mount rescues in Glenbrook Gorge and Empress Canyon, Wentworth Falls

By B C Lewis
Updated October 31 2022 - 12:05am, first published October 26 2022 - 10:22pm
Blue Mountains Police Rescue and Ambulance Special Operations were kept busy on October 22 when they attended two rescues - one at Glenbrook Gorge and another in Empress Canyon, Wentworth Falls.

