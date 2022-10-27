Bushcare legend, the late Lachlan Garland, will be honoured with a memorial plaque in a Wentworth Falls reserve he worked tirelessly to protect.
Mr Garland, who died in September 2020, was a passionate, committed and hardworking volunteer and environmental advocate.
He was a very experienced bush regenerator who was always happy to pass on his knowledge to fellow volunteers in Bushcare.
As a member of the National Parks Blue Mountains regional advisory committee from 2010 to 2016, he provided considered advice on visitor management, fire management, weed and pest strategies and threatened species management.
Mr Garland was also a long standing member of the Blue Mountains Conservation Society and held various roles, notably president (2011, 2012 and 2019), membership secretary and national parks officer, as well as being an active member of the land use sub-committee.
As president, he worked valiantly to protect Radiata Plateau (now Ngula Bulgarabang Regional Park) and its inclusion within the national park system is a testament to his efforts.
Mr Garland was also a founding member and co-ordinator of the Jamison Creek Catchment Group. He worked closely with Blue Mountains council to remediate and improve bushland areas in the catchment. Fittingly, the steel plaque in his name, reading simply "Lachlan Garland Memorial", will be placed on a bridge in the reserve.
Mr Garland's extensive community service was recognised with the Bushcare Legnd Award in 2019. He was also given a Seniors Week recognition award as tribute to his environmental work.
