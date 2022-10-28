For generations good horsemanship was born out of necessity in the Megalong Valley.
Rounding cattle on horseback was the only suitable method on the steep gorges and ravines as riders and mounts worked the gorges of the Cox's, Kowmung and Jenolan Rivers in pursuit of wily cattle.
The Megalong Valley Bush Gymkhana is a result of that tradition.
The first official gymkhana launched in 1953 and was an annual event on the Megalong calendar.
The Megalong Valley Community and Landowners Association have rallied together to bring back the historic Megalong Gymkhana, on Sunday November 13 at the Megalong Valley Sportsgrounds after a hiatus due to COVID, fires and floods. The last one was held in 2019.
The Golden Girl and the Iron Man competitions are an event highlight, showcasing the traditional bush skills riders needed to survive in the Aussie bush.
Under race conditions, competitors must light a fire, get a billy boiling, go through ice-cold water, crawl through a muddy tunnel, run the course on foot and then complete the jumps, watercourse and other obstacles on horseback.
This is a unique event not featured in any other gymkhanas and is hugely entertaining for those who want a snapshot into traditional Aussie rural life.
There will also be a whip cracking display, artisan stalls and an Icelandic horses display. These charming ponies will be demonstrating their unique "tolt" gait - described as a cross between a trot and a canter. Riders can carry a jug of beer while riding these hardy little mounts.
Organisers said the community is looking forward to the fun day out "especially after bushfires, then the COVID lockdown and flooding in both March 2021 and more recently in February 2022".
Under race conditions, competitors must light a fire, get a billy boiling, go through ice-cold water, crawl through a muddy tunnel, run the course on foot and then complete the jumps, watercourse and other obstacles on horseback
"Top of the agenda is kid participation and all ages are welcome to join in the fun. Novelty games like the egg and spoon race, the sack race and the egg toss will have you laughing with anticipation."
Cost of attending is $10 for adults, $5 for children and $25 for a family pass and organisers ask to pre-purchase tickets for catering. All proceeds go to pay for the event and go back into funding the gymkhana the following year.
There is a licensed bar, live music, kids games, raffles and prizes, pony rides, tug-of-war, egg and spoon races, whipcracking, artisan markets, BBQ, great food and coffee, face painting, sack races and pony rides.
The wood chopping starts at midday. In the arena there will also be barrel races, flag races, jumping, potato races, the Golden Girl and Iron Man competitions and more. Camping is available to all competitors.
To find out more go to www.megalonggymkhana.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.