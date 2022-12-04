Residents of some of the Mountains' most remote areas - the Megalong and the Mounts (Wilson, Irvine and Tomah) - are to get a library service utilising radio frequency technology.
Council has approved a $258,000 tender for the supply and installation of library radio frequency identification (RFID) and book lockers at both Megalong Valley Community Hall and Mt Wilson Community Hall.
This will allow residents in the outer areas to reserve books and collect and return them from the lockers.
An RFID system has two parts - a tag with information encoded on it (placed on books, DVDs and other items) and a reader, which can identify a tag and retrieve the details from it, passing the information on to the library system.
Bibilotheca Australia will supply the RFID tags, self-check out stations, software and RFID-enabled lockers.
The library outreach program is being funded by a Black Summer bushfire grant. It is anticipated that the installation work will be completed by the end of December 2023.
