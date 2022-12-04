Blue Mountains Gazette

Radio frequency technology to extend library to isolated Mountains areas

By Jennie Curtin
December 4 2022 - 5:30pm
Residents of some of the Mountains' most remote areas - the Megalong and the Mounts (Wilson, Irvine and Tomah) - are to get a library service utilising radio frequency technology.

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

