Henry Lawson Theatre presents Australian comedy, Caravan

Updated October 27 2022 - 5:12am, first published 4:17am
From left, Dianne Darlington, Jeffrey Brocktoff, Amber Mai-Feeley, Matthew Doherty, Melissa Bedwell and Daniel Boole in Caravan. Picture supplied

When life is getting more challenging with floods, increasing prices and all those busy end of year tasks it is time to deliver the laughs - and that is exactly what Henry Lawson's Production of Caravan does as five best friends, in their 40s and hating it, take their first holiday together.

