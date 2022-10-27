Donald MacDonald's Caravan shows the actual experience can be less relaxing than the dream. Parkes Robinson (Doherty) is the frustrated caravan owner, who after he misses out on his usual site sets the tone for his holiday, while his wife Penny (Bedwell) quietly plays peacekeeper until she finally boils over. Their friends Rodney and Monica (Darlington and Boole) despise camping and Monica is ready to uncork the bottle the moment she steps into the van, while Pierce (Brocktoff) brings along his all-too-young girlfriend Gwendolyn (Feeley) who threatens the holiday from the start.

