Blackheath's Rhododendron Festival is back - with a few new twists.
Rhodo Day on Saturday (November 5) will see the parade and market stalls all centred in Blackheath Gardens, beside the community hall/library.
The gardens and hall will be buzzing with entertainment all day, starting at 8.30am with the Poet's Breakfast (moving from its traditional venue in the Ivanhoe), followed by the mini dog show at 9am (competitions for best dog-owner lookalike and best dog trick), welcome to country at 9.40 and the crowning of the new festival royalty (a princess? a prince? or another royal family?) at 10.15m
There will be music, dancing and singing inside and outside the hall both before and after the grand parade - led by the Scottish Pipe Band - around the gardens from 11.30am.
Elsewhere, the competitive roof bolting is on at the Gardners Inn, along with the coal shovelling.
There's an afternoon of jazz at the Ivanhoe, the festival of flowers at St Aidan's Anglican Church hall on Hat Hill Road, the Blackheath Art Society's exhibition across the railway line and live music at Zoe's in the afternoon and in both pubs on Saturday night.
Learn djembe hand drumming or how to play the didjeribone in workshops at the Presbyterian Church hall, which is also the venue for the Bah-Hah Circus.
It's peak flowering time at the Campbell Rhododendron Gardens, where you can get a delicious Aussie cream tea. This year the gardens are playing host to the Rotary Gnome Convention, which has moved up the hill from its old Glenbrook home.
Take in a tour of Blackheath Cemetery on the Sunday and don't miss the Rhodo Revue (The Gold Diggers of '22) on November 18-20, the golf classic (November 19) and jazz weekend at the Ivanhoe (November 25-27).
For the brave, the pool opens at 9.30 on Saturday.
As the president of the Rhododendron Festival, Elizabeth Giddey said, "There will be something for everyone and a chance to celebrate the return of a 70-year-old Blackheath fixture."
More information, see www.rhodofestival.org.
