Penrith Valley Chamber has elected a new board.
Elected were president Richard Fox (Fox and Co Media); vice-president Suzanne Walker (Clear Path Accounting); treasurer Barclay Judge (Judge Accountants); secretary Gavin King (Condon Advisory Group); and Lisa Finn-Powell (The Joan/Penrith Regional Gallery), Lorenzo Tassone (Good Earth Group), Mary Donnelly (Hot Properties Staging & Styling), Chantal Bronkhorst (The Catberg Group) and Ashlea Grimely (Support Agency).
Mr Fox said: 'I'm really looking forward to working with our new team, setting the agenda for our road ahead, helping raise the profile of Penrith and making our region better for business.
"We have a great skill set and balance across the group and it's exciting to welcome four new board members as well as retain the experience of established members."
Stacey Randell, chamber engagement manager said: "'I invite you to have a look at how membership can support you on your business journey and help us continue making Penrith a fantastic place to do business."
Penrith Valley Chamber has been helping business owners build quality relationships since 1927. They are a community of forward-thinking local businesses (large and small) coming together in an inclusive environment. Everyone is encouraged and supported throughout their business journey to learn, grow and prosper.
Business owners and leaders in the community work together to make meaningful changes - economically, environmentally and socially.
