Famed Australian conductor and pianist and widower of soprano Dame Joan Sutherland, Richard Bonynge, has agreed to become patron of the Penrith Youth Orchestra (PYO).
PYO is the professional orchestral training program for young musicians in the heart of western Sydney designed to help them build their ensemble skills in a dynamic and supportive environment. Led by tutors from Penrith Symphony Orchestra, Penrith Conservatorium of Music at Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre and the world-renowned Australian Chamber Orchestra, PYO rehearses and performs four times per year under the guidance of artistic director, Dr Paul Terracini.
Bonynge said: "I am really delighted to become the inaugural patron of the Penrith Youth Orchestra. I believe that Australia is a country full of musical talent and I am sure that the orchestra will give a great start to many young careers."
Bonynge conducted nearly all of Sutherland's operatic performances from 1962 until her retirement in 1990 and was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his services to music in 1977. In 1983, he was made Officer of the Order of Australia, and in 1989 a Commandeur de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. In 2009, he was awarded the Sir Bernard Heinze Memorial Award and on 26 January 2012, he was promoted within the Order of Australia to Companion.
Maestro Bonynge lives in Les Avants, Switzerland but also maintains a home in Sydney and will be in attendance on November 13 for the Penrith Youth Orchestra Concert at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre.
Penrith Youth Orchestra & Richard Bonynge Ensemble in Concert is on at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on November 13 at 3pm. Tickets: Standard $25. Concession $20. https://www.penrithconservatorium.com.au/events/pyo-rbe-in-concert/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.