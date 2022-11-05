Blue Mountains Gazette

Richard Bonynge becomes patron of the Penrith Youth Orchestra.

November 5 2022 - 12:30pm
Richard Bonynge Ensemble performance. Picture by Claire Bernoth

Famed Australian conductor and pianist and widower of soprano Dame Joan Sutherland, Richard Bonynge, has agreed to become patron of the Penrith Youth Orchestra (PYO).

