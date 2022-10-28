Local artist Monika Dia'k won the portrait category of the 2022 Bluethumb Art Prize - and $10,000.
The watercolour self-portrait titled Revelation was created while contemplating what makes up identity and the self, excavating unvoiced regrets and projected anxieties.
Revelation bares an empty torso, exposing a cavernous space symbolic of the hidden, inner aspects of the self. The figure opens herself up both physically and literally, peeling back the layers that protectively shield those parts of our identities that we might withhold from the outside world.
Judge Tamara Dean said: "A captivating and compelling work. The subject matter, the symbolism and the beautifully tender execution make this a stand-out. The gentle gesture of peeling back and revealing. The vulnerability of the figure, and of humanity is gently expressed."
Dia'k said of her win: "I am incredibly humbled and grateful to the judges, all of whom I respect deeply. Revelation is a highly personal and intimate self-portrait, and to be recognised for it in this way is an amazing feeling. I was and am utterly speechless at the news, as I was not expecting it at all! All of the finalists' artworks are incredible and I want to congratulate everyone else as well. Thank you again to the judges, this is a dream come true."
The Bluethumb award received 8,800 entries which were whittled down by the judges - including this year's Archibald Prize winner Blak Douglas - to 443 finalists across nine categories including sculpture and digital.
