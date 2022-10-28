Blue Mountains Gazette

Mick Harvey and J. P. Shilo at the Baroque Room in Katoomba

Updated October 28 2022 - 5:25am, first published 12:12am
J. P. Shilo and Mick Harvey with Amanda Acevedo will play at the Baroque Room on November 3. Picture supplied

Mick Harvey and J.P. Shilo will perform at the Baroque Room on Thursday, November 3, with special guest Amanda Acevedo.

