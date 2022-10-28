Mick Harvey and J.P. Shilo will perform at the Baroque Room on Thursday, November 3, with special guest Amanda Acevedo.
Their joint show will combine Shilo's Invisible You with Harvey presenting predominantly new songs from two albums which are in production. One of these albums is a duets project featuring Mexican singer Acevedo, who will be joining Harvey and Shilo for a large chunk of the former's set, augmented by a string quartet and small band.
Mick Harvey is best known as a founding member of The Boys Next Door, The Birthday Party and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds as well as being a long-time collaborator to both Nick Cave and PJ Harvey.
He has released more than 10 solo albums under his own name including the four volume series of Serge Gainsbourg translated recordings, as well as a selection of soundtracks for film and television.
He has produced a number of acclaimed albums by other artists and consequently been the recipient of several Australian industry awards including AFI Best Original Score for 'Suburban Mayhem' in 2006, and in 2011 he took out British Producer of the Year for his (co)production on PJ Harvey's 'Let England Shake'.
J.P. Shilo was in the Blackeyed Susans, Rowland Howard's band and Hungry Ghosts.
This will be a special night of masterful music not to be missed and tickets are limited for this one show only.
Thursday, November 3, doors and bar open 7pm. At Baroque Room, 15 Kattoomba St, Katoomba. Entry via the Carrington Hotel driveway.
Tickets $45-$50 pre +bf / $55-$60 door per person (unless sold out prior). For more info and to book online: www.fusionboutique.com.au. Tables require minimum group bookings.
This event is over 18 years only. No minors will be granted entry.
