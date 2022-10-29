Blue Mountains athlete Ben St Lawrence has been crowned UTA50 men's winner on day three of Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB, while ACT runner Patricia McKibbin claimed the UTA50 women's title.
St Lawrence, who grew up in Bullaburra, finished the UTA50 course in 3:54:29, less than a minute ahead of Sydney-based Brit Ronnie Sparke, with Poland's Piotr Babis just 30 seconds further adrift.
"It was tough, it was a really close race between the top three right from the start, the lead changed quite a lot throughout the race," said St Lawrence. "Being my longest race ever there were points where I thought 'this is easy, I'm going to smash it' and there were other points where I thought I'm not going to make it to the finish line."
St Lawrence began running through the Blue Mountains at a young age and used every ounce of his local knowledge to pull away from second place finisher Sparke with less than a kilometre to go.
"Ronnie wasn't one hundred percent sure of the course, he probably thought once we came up around Echo Point it was just around the top of the cliff to the finish line, so he was putting in a big surge, but I think he got a bit of shock when he came down and then had to come back up that last section of Furber, whereas I knew it was coming so possibly left enough in the tank to hit that really hard, so a bit of local knowledge is good," he said.
"The Blue Mountains are the best, growing up here it was quite rare to see another runner out on the trails, I've been running up here for about 30 years now, since I was a kid, and it was very rare to see someone else out on the trails. Now all throughout the year there's local runners, a bunch of local kids here in the 11km," he said.
"The sport has grown so much, and I think it's going to continue growing and it's just awesome to see. I think the best way to see the Blue Mountains is to be out on the trails running."
St Lawrence is the second Blue Mountains local to claim a podium finish after Wentworth Falls teenager Casper Larkin finished second in the men's Ultra Trail Australia 11 event.
Patricia McKibbin made a triumphant return to the UTA50 event having made her debut over the same distance last year, finishing seventh. The ACT athlete elevated herself to the top of the podium in 2022 with a dominant performance, completing the course in 4:48:17 - over seven minutes ahead of second place finisher Gemma Jenkins. Gillian Turnbull rounded out the top three women.
"It was hard work, it was a tougher course than I expected with the changes, there was still lots of single track and stairs, so it was a really nice run but very tough," said McKibbin.
UTA50 is a UTMB World Series 50K event, with the top three male and female runners earning direct entry into the OCC race of the UTMB Mont-Blanc in 2023.
"I'm very excited (to have qualified for the OCC), that was my goal for next year. I had already pre-entered in the ballot but luckily, I'll get a spot this way. So exciting," said McKibbin.
Held on October 29, all UTA50 finishers receive two running stones - the only way to enter the lottery for the first-ever UTMB World Series Finals, which will take place in the UTMB, CCC and OCC races of the UTMB Mont-Blanc in 2023.
UTA50 - MEN'S TOP THREE
UTA50 - WOMEN'S TOP THREE
