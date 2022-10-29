Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains athlete Ben St Lawrence claims crown in UTA50 men's race

Updated October 29 2022 - 8:20am, first published 7:48am
Blue Mountains athlete Ben St Lawrence has been crowned UTA50 men's winner on day three of Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB, while ACT runner Patricia McKibbin claimed the UTA50 women's title.

