UTA100 champions crowned at Ultra Trail Australia in Blue Mountains

Updated October 29 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 9:27pm
Melbourne's Reece Edward and Queensland's Anna McKenna have claimed top honours at the 2022 Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB, winning the men's and women's UTA100 titles on day three.

