Melbourne's Reece Edward and Queensland's Anna McKenna have claimed top honours at the 2022 Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB, winning the men's and women's UTA100 titles on day three.
Reece Edward stormed around the UTA100 course on October 29 to claim his maiden Ultra-Trail Australia title on debut in 8:10:11.
At the final checkpoint at Fairmont Resort it seemed as though the 32-year-old was struggling, but he was able to hang tough to finish over eight minutes ahead of New Zealand's Scotty Hawker. Another Kiwi, Sam McCutcheon rounded out the podium, finishing in 8:28:08.
It was an impressive performance from Edward, an athlete that specialises in road racing, having recently posted a 2:14 time at the Melbourne Marathon.
"I didn't think I'd win it, I thought Tyler Andrews - a last minute entry - way in front and Scotty as well, so it's quite a big surprise," said Edward.
"I followed Sam McCutcheon to about 40 kilometres and then he kind of started to slow a bit. I'm from a marathon background so I didn't know how to pace it, because four-minute k's feels quite easy so from 40k's I ended up in front solo, and I ran well from 40 to 70 but then from 70 kilometres onwards I was just survival. I was hearing splits of Scotty getting closer and closer and I was just hiking every stairs, just trying to survive."
New Zealand's Scotty Hawker was the top ranked male heading into this year's UTA100 but didn't quite have fast enough legs to carry him to victory.
"It was obviously going to be fast with the new course. It was just a race of patience, it always is with UTA, even the normal course is runnable but with 2,000 metres less vert it was always going to be runnable so yeah, just being patient early and not getting too carried away on the long downhills and the normal stuff, focus on fuelling and when you got to the point where you knew everyone was hurting just digging in and trying to get on best you can," said Hawker.
Anna McKenna, from Noosa Heads, blitzed the competition on her way to winning the women's race, and finished 12th overall, in a time of 9:15:23.
The battle for second behind her came down to just 10 seconds. Perth's Erika Lori held onto her position over the last few kilometres with the fast-finishing South Africa Naomi Brand not quite fast enough to catch her, having to settle for third.
McKenna was the top seeded female in the UTA100 race and lived up her to her billing.
"I am so happy, I think more so because two days ago I was trying to pull the pin and not compete, but coach was like just start and if you get to Tablelands Road and don't feel great, pull pin. I did get to Tablelands Road and thought 'I don't feel amazing' but then I started feeling better about the 35, 40k mark, so it was good," said McKenna.
The Queenslander was making her return to UTA after finishing third in the women's 50km last year, and says the longer distances suit her and aided her ascent to the top of the podium.
"Next year I really want to be able to do 100 miles, I think the longer the better for me. I've done a few shorter distances, especially over in Europe I was doing like 40, 50k but I just think longer the better for me," said McKenna.
UTA100 is a UTMB World Series 100K event, with the top three male and female runners earning direct entry into the CCC race of the UTMB Mont-Blanc in 2023.
All UTA100 finishers receive three running stones - the only way to enter the lottery for the first-ever UTMB World Series Finals, which will take place in the UTMB, CCC and OCC races of the UTMB Mont-Blanc in 2023.
UTA100 - MEN'S TOP THREE
UTA100 - WOMEN'S TOP THREE
