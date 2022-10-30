Road repairs continue to escalate across Blue Mountains

Nine external crews are now repairing roads across the Blue Mountains six days a week.
These crews are complementing the work council crews are doing in council's escalated roadworks program, after two natural disasters this year damaged almost one-third of the road network.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill, who visited the crew doing night works in Hazelbrook, said council's road recovery plan was progressing well despite the additional challenges of securing external contractors and supplies.
"Council is continuing to escalate its road repair program, has sought additional funding and engaged a growing number of external contractors to work alongside council staff to increase our capacity to complete repairs," he said.
Another sinkhole occurred this week on Megalong Road, next to Coachwood Glen nature trail in the Megalong Valley. A steel plate was placed over the hole and traffic control modified to keep the area safe for road users.
"Given the extent of the ongoing damage across the city - including 66 landslips so far in 2022 - and a damage bill topping $400 million, there is still a long way to go in regards to the city recovering," said the mayor
"I thank the community for their patience."
In September and October, council has fixed about 36,000 square metres of local roads. This is more than five times what is normally achieved in road repairs each financial year.
"It's extraordinary the amount of work that's being done, particularly in the last few weeks," said Cr Greenhill.
"It's also important we remember that we are not the only ones facing this challenge - to recover from natural disasters. Councils right across eastern Australia are experiencing similar issues right now."
This week crews will be working to repair roads in the Megalong Valley, Leura, Woodford, Hazelbrook, Valley Heights, Linden, Yellow Rock and Winmalee.
You can stay up to date on road repairs, including the weekly program, at bmcc.nsw.gov.au/roadworks.
You can report a pothole or road issue for local roads at: bmcc.nsw.gov.au/report-a-pothole
State roads in the Blue Mountains are the Great Western Highway, Hawkesbury Road and the Darling Causeway. You can report issues on State roads at: roads-waterways.transport.nsw.gov.au/contact-us/feedback-form.html.
