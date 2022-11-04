Woodchopper Brad De Losa has become the new world champion at the 2022 timbersports in Sweden.
The Blackheath native edged out the USA's Matt Cogar by one point in a thrilling finish to regain the title he first won in 2013, with Canada's Marcel Dupuis in third.
Performing in front of an adrenaline fuelled sell-out crowd of over 3,000 fans, De Losa held his nerve in the final nail-biting hot saw event to take home the title in Gothenburg.
The individual victory followed up his team win with the Chopperoos earlier in the tournament.
De Losa, who now lives in South Bowenfels near Lithgow, said: "I am over the moon, and it is special to win this title for a second time. It is always great to compete against the best athletes in the world and I am very proud of this victory."
In the team event, the Australians claimed their seventh overall title ahead of the USA and New Zealand.
An exhilarating team relay event saw the Chopperoos pip USA to the title to continue their incredible unbeaten run, after New Zealand defeated Canada in a tightly contested small final.
The action saw 20 nations compete, battling against each other in a knockout format after an opening time trial across four of the six disciplines: Stock saw, single buck, underhand chop and standing block chop.
Speaking after the victory, Australian captain De Losa said: "We are a really tight team and we have a great depth of talent in Australia. That really showed here tonight. It was a great victory and something we are very proud of."
