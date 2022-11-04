Blue Mountains Gazette

Scintillating performance by Blackheath native Brad De Losa earns him the world title

November 4 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Woodchopper Brad De Losa has become the new world champion at the 2022 timbersports in Sweden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.