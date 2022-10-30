A panel discussion, Women in the Performing Arts, to be held on Thursday, November 17. will allow panelists to discuss their creative practices. There will also be a Q&A.
The panelists are:
Mary Anne Butler, a Blue Mountains playwright whose plays have been described as 'poetic, evocative and muscular'. Theatre credits include Broken, Wittenoom, Highway of Lost Hearts, Cusp and Half Way There.
Sini 'SistaNative' Taumoepeau, an artivist, orator and songwoman with an intersectional Oceanic-Pacific lens and First Nations focus. Her career spans 30+ years as performance artist, presenter/broadcaster and creative industries professional.
Augusta Supple is a creative producer and theatre director specialising in developing new plays and multi-playwright productions. She has commissioned and produced more than 200 of Australia's leading and emerging playwrights.
Shy Magsalin is a western Sydney-based theatre maker, performer and movement artist. She graduated from Theatre Nepean at the University of Western Sydney .
Randa Sayed is a writer, actor, mentor and cultural entrepreneur from western Sydney creating inclusive and nuanced cultural stories as vehicles for social change. She was a writer and lead actress on the web series Halal Gurls .
Nicki Morton (Gillis) is a singer/songwriter, performer/entertainer, producer, MC and TV host who spent 35 years of her life performing, writing and recording music. She has toured extensively throughout Australia, the US, Germany and the UK.
The facilitator is Lisa Finn Powell, journalist, speaker, performer and author.
At the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, November 17, 6:30pm-8pm. Tickets free but bookings essential.
