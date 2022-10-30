Blue Mountains Gazette

Women talk about life in the performing arts

Updated November 4 2022 - 2:55pm, first published October 31 2022 - 9:57am
Augusta Supple
Sini 'SistaNative' Taumoepeau

A panel discussion, Women in the Performing Arts, to be held on Thursday, November 17. will allow panelists to discuss their creative practices. There will also be a Q&A.

