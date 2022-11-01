Blue Mountains Gazette

Katoomba High School students work with local director Kalani Gacon to release new film, Soles

TW
By Tom Walker
November 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Filmmaker Kalani Gacon has spent the past six months working with Katoomba High School students on Soles, a locally shot film exploring magic and friendship in the Blue Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.