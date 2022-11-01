Filmmaker Kalani Gacon has spent the past six months working with Katoomba High School students on Soles, a locally shot film exploring magic and friendship in the Blue Mountains.
The film follows Jude and Ez, two high school students about to be separated as one moves away. In an attempt to save their friendship, the pair investigates a local myth: that if you throw your shoes over powerlines right as a train passes underneath, you will be granted a wish that can bend time and space.
The fantastical vibe of the film is linked to the students' love for the Blue Mountains.
"We wanted to somehow encapsulate the magical feeling that you often feel living in the Mountains. This like, indescribable sense that magic does exist, that there is a spiritual connection to the land and things beyond us that can't be explained," Mr Gacon told the Gazette.
"And that was like, a starting point for our film, that all the kids were unanimous about 'this has to be in our film', a sense of that awe for magic."
This film is the result of six months of the mentorship program, Mountain of Youth, in which the Wentworth Falls resident educated local students on the process of filmmaking and helped them bring the project to life.
The students were responsible for scripting, dialogue, casting, and acting, and learned about production aspects like sound and editing along the way.
Mr Gacon, who premiered a film at the Busan International Short Film Festival earlier this year, saw the program as a way to help students express themselves and reconnect with one another.
"For us, it was a way to bring young people back together after two years of a lot of mental health issues and isolation," said Mr Gacon.
"A big part of our process was just listening to them, [what] they'd been through... and using that as a starting platform to make a film they can all relate to, and all can be proud of."
Mr Gacon attributes the success of the film to a combination of the crew, the students' passion, and local support.
This support included free food, donated equipment, and local businesses agreeing to shut down business for half a day to allow the crew to film there.
"The whole community came together, we got so much help," Mr Gacon said.
Soles will premiere on November 8, 6pm, at the Edge Cinema in Katoomba. Tickets can be purchased through following the links found at @mountainofyouthproject on Instagram.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
