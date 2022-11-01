Outdoor experts can build your shelter Advertising Feature

Stylemaster Patios set up business 15 years ago to provide affordable outdoor living solutions made to withstand the harsh Australian climate.

Director David Fodor says their huge range of roof and awning styles means they can create a tailor-made project for any home improvement situation.

"We can help you create the perfect patio or install an awning," David said.

"We also have DIY Kits and can handle commercial jobs such as covered walkways and bus shelters for schools.

"With more than 70 years of combined experience in the industry Stylemaster promises to offer quality products and service."

David said Stylemaster was the fastest growing home improvement company in Sydney and NSW and led the way in providing the latest trends in home improvements.

They use 100 per cent Australian made Bluescope/Lysaght Colourbond Steel materials where possible and have extensive product knowledge - along with qualified tradesmen - to ensure your project runs smoothly from start to finish.

"We also have full-time internal council liaison personnel to cover all aspects of council approval," David said.

He said Stylemaster Patios' highly experienced team of consultants were ready to "turn your dreams into reality".

"Our company is fully licensed and insured, which means peace of mind for all customers," Mr Fodor said.

"We are members of the Housing Industry Association and the Master Builders Association.



"We enjoy helping people with their home improvements, adding to the aesthetics of their home and the community.

"We also enjoy being familiar with the local council and building application requirements so we are able to assist our customers with our knowledge and expertise."

Stylemaster's louvre roofs are considered some of the best in the industry.

They are engineered and designed in-house and Stylemaster is one of the few companies that offers the largest roof span available.

"Our in-house design engineer has had more than 40 years' experience, specialising in the home improvement sector," David said.

Customers can be assured that all Stylemaster designs come with the guarantee of quality materials and precise specifications and are fully engineered to meet all Australian standards.

There is a statutory workmanship guarantee and up to 25 years manufacturer's warranty on materials.

You will find the Stylemaster Patios showroom at Unit 7, 37-47 Borec Road, Penrith.

