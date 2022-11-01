An inclusive workforce is their mission Advertising Feature

NOVA Penrith manager Tony Herrera and Katoomba manager Lyn White at the jobs campaign launch. Picture supplied

They just want to do a good day's work ... and contribute to society like anybody else

Business owners from across the Mountains, Penrith, St Marys and surrounds recently attended NOVA Employment's launch of their eighth annual 100 jobs in 100 days campaign in support of building a more inclusive workforce.

NOVA Ambassador and seven-time Logie award-winning actor, Paula Duncan AM, greeted guests as they arrived for lunch at the Log Cabin.

"It's wonderful to see so many different types of businesses show their support," said Ms Duncan, who took on the ambassadorial role for NOVA in 2010 and recently featured on the hit SBS series Who Do You Think You Are?

"We've got a great mix, from small family business owners to large manufacturers here who are not just giving people with disabilities jobs - they're changing people's lives for the better," Ms Duncan said.

Guest speakers included NOVA partners Gareth Jones, Owner/Director of Marley Flow Control in Emu Plains, and Jonathon Cooper, General Manager of Sales at Uphire Equipment Specialists in Jamistontown.

Mr Jones shared his experience of hiring his first worker with a disability - 22-year-old Mark - just over two years ago.

"Mark's quite outgoing, quite vivacious in what he says," Mr Jones said.

"He communicates very well. He talks to everybody, and it creates an atmosphere on the factory floor that we haven't seen before.

"Mark became an integral part of the team very quickly."

Uphire's Jonathon Cooper said they had a similar experience when they decided to build a more inclusive workforce. "Right now we've got two NOVA employees,' Mr Cooper said.

"There's Jeff, who started out just washing machines with a gurney all day, every day before he put himself out there and said he wanted to be an apprentice.

"He's now at the end of his third year, which is fantastic," said Mr Cooper, referring to Jeff's soon-to-be-completed Cert III Mobile Plant Technology.

"And we've got Gary, who's taken over Jeff's old role for the past six months and, to his credit, he's now going to become a Trades Assistant."

Mr Cooper admitted he's noticed a difference in the workers he hired through NOVA but it's not their disability.

"These guys, honestly, they come in, they're so focused, they're not interested in playing games, there's no politics," he said.



"They just want to do a good day's work, get their money, get paid and contribute to society like anybody else does."

If you are looking for keen, reliable staff contact NOVA Employment Katoomba manager Lyn White on 0450 922 784 or Carrie Garner in Springwood on 0427 796 070.