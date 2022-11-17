The top secret visit of Hollywood celebrity Zac Efron to the Blue Mountains in March last year has come to our screens.
The Hollywood A-lister went canyoning and abseiling with Katoomba-based Blue Mountains Adventure Company during his visit, as part of his filming in Australia for the second season of his hugely popular Emmy award winning eco-travel documentary on Netflix, Down to Earth.
In the first series - released in 2020 - the actor journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a travel show that explores healthy, sustainable ways to live. The series was a huge hit in lockdown.
The Australian series trailer, which has been viewed more than 100,000 times, says he is taking a "deep dive into the sixth largest country ...to use the lessons learnt on this continent to serve as the microcosm for the entire planet".
In it his sidekick, Mr Olien, tells Blue Mountains Adventure Company guide Dan Lewis "I like your office", while on a cliff face.
Andy Mein, the Blue Mountains Adventure Company manager, said it was "a piece of television that has an authentic feel to it". Instead of hiding behind the scenes, the guides are front and centre extolling the beauty of the Mountains landscape.
"From experience we know a significant amount of time goes into making these film shoots run smoothly and as always I was proud of the guide team at Blue Mountains Adventure Company.
"Often with these sorts of projects it's about keeping the film crew hidden and the focus being only on the talent. On this occasion... it was great to see the supporting crew enjoying themselves on the final edit. This has resulted in a piece of television with a more authentic feel. I am very pleased with our part in it and the production values and sentiments."
He made "special mention to one of our head guides Dan Lewis who spoke so eloquently and represented our passion for the unique and precious natural environments we are fortunate to share with locals and guests alike".
Mr Mein said the large crew that shot the footage and supported Zac and Darin's adventure were a pleasure to deal with and "all the crew members were clearly committed to creating a quality outcome whilst having fun doing so."
"I was very proud of our part and how the segment represented our beautiful Blue Mountains home and the traditional custodians of the land we occupy. It's worth watching. And it's sure to be an encouragement to its primary audience in the States to come and visit us in the Blue Mountains."
Guide Dan Lewis* said when Zac Efron was feeling anxious at the top of the 30 metre abseil down the waterfall, he told the star of his own daughter's fondness for his work on High School Musical and that she would never forgive her father if he "injured a hair on Zac's head".
The rest of the episode on the Greater Blue Mountains focused on the internationally renowned koala conservation work of Science for Wildlife, who gained attention after their emergency evacuation of koalas in the Mountains bushfires of 2019/20. Their partner, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, helped fundraise after the fires, which put them in the US spotlight. It focused on the amazing work of Smudge who can find koala poop (and hence koalas) within mere minutes.
Executive director Dr Kellie Leigh said response had been very positive to the show.
"We all had fun on the shoot [at Hampton] and it's always a pleasure to introduce people to the wonders of koala poop. Already we've had great feedback from the show, including new volunteers signing up."
While Smudge turned 10 a couple of years ago and is now retired, these days they are relying on Groot, a border collie with "big shoes to fill ... but we're pretty sure he is star material too!".
"Smudge put an enormous effort in immediately after the bushfires. A couple of years ago he turned ten and was given a happy retirement with owner/handler Kim. Groot, a border collie, is now enthusiastically following in his footsteps, helping us find and conserve koalas."
The young and growing not-for-profit said they welcomed assistance with volunteers or donations for "our now endangered koalas to have a future under climate change".
