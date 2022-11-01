The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast snow falling above 800 metres in the Central Tablelands district.
The forecast will see snow showers in neighbouring Oberon on Tuesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 2 with temperatures to plunge in the Blue Mountains as well.
Popular Blue Mountains weather resource, Blackheath Weather, posted: "There is a moderate chance of snow for some of us by late Tuesday and into early Wednesday. The Oberon Plateau is the main focus - but be mindful that snow is not a certainty. Fairly likely but not certain... Fingers crossed for snow. It's not a very snowy system but remember we are in November. Snow-Vember, we hope."
Even if snow doesn't eventuate in the Blue Mountains, temperatures will still drop to chilly levels for spring. The bureau has forecast the temperature will fall to 3 degrees Celsius by 6am on Wednesday, November 2 in Katoomba, Blackheath and Mount Victoria.
Blue Mountains residents last woke up to snowfall on August 24 this year.
The snow closed the Great Western Highway in both directions between Katoomba and Mount Victoria, while Bells Line of Road was also closed between Lithgow and Bell.
Residents in Medlow Bath, Blackheath and Mount Victoria experienced the best of the winter cold snap, with the snow settling on the ground until late morning.
The snow fell as far down as Wentworth Falls.
