From the makers of the Oscar award winning documentary, My Octopus Teacher, comes Going Circular, another look at taking action on the environment in communities.
And to bring the movie to a bigger audience, Blue Mountains Action for Community and Environment group (Blue Mountains ACE), together with Mt Vic Flicks and Planet Ark, are bringing the movie to the Mountains as a free event.
Going Circular is on November 14 at the small local cinema in Mount Victoria. Doors open at 6.45 for the 7.20pm introduction to the film. The film starts at 7.30pm.
The film showcases groundbreaking thinkers who navigate environmental, economic, and social crises of the modern age. Going Circular is about "keeping everything in the loop, there's no waste ... it is the only way we can survive," says engineer Arthur Huang, who is featured in the doco.
After Budget week, when the money economy was presented to Australians, Mountains community activist and retired lecturer Erst Carmichael and Blue Mountains ACE (Action for Community and Environment) were left asking "what about the wellbeing economy?"
"It is crucial to people and to the planet that we count wellbeing as integral to the national budget," Ms Carmichael said.
"Australian communities are ready to move urgently to a circular economy: to rework, not waste, all our precious resources ... why are we waiting?".
The ACE team has taken the initiative to team up with Planet Ark to host the Mountains preview.
"This film is so inspiring - and we are presenting it as a call to action," she said. "Our engaged and energetic Blue Mountains communities have shown that we can start locally."
The film shows many instances, for example in Prado, Italy, where one family alone has used rejected clothing to recreate quality new clothes for more than 100 years. Some similar actions are taking place in the Blue Mountains now, she said.
"In a circular world, there is no such thing as waste, and strong community connections can be formed in the process," Ms Carmichael said.
"Currently we are locked into a linear "take, make, use, waste" economy. A circular economy upends this destructive process by recycling and reusing products. The film shows us cause for optimism by showing that nature has powerful forces to make the world flourish if we work harmoniously with it."
Bookings are essential. Email reservations@mountvicflicks.com.au or call 4787 1577.
