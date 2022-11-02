Glenbrook family ready to Conquer Neurofibromatosis in Colour

Glenbrook resident Karisha Davies cares deeply about the upcoming Conquer NF in Colour fun run.
Her six-year-old son River Davies has Neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic condition which causes tumours to form on nerve cells under the skin and deep into the body.
River doesn't have any medical complications from his NF but he does require frequent check ups. There is currently no cure for NF.
Despite this, River hasn't let his condition get him down, and is living a happy life.
"At the moment he wants to be a geologist. He's fascinated with rocks, and he has been since he was about 2 years old," Mrs Davies said.
"He's incredibly proud of the person he is, he's not afraid to tell people he has NF."
Mrs Davies is hopeful for River's life ahead, and doesn't believe his condition will hold him back.
"I'm incredibly optimistic about his future. I think even if he's challenged [physically], he's just so bright that I feel like he's gonna make a mark on the world somehow," she said.
Mrs Davies and River are preparing for the upcoming Conquer NF in Colour fun run, hosted by the Children's Tumour Foundation (CTF).
The fun run will feature races of various lengths, catering to participants of all ages and abilities. There will also be soaking stations, tyre runs, music, and plenty of chalk explosions in blue and green - the international colours for NF awareness.
Every three days a child is born with NF in Australia, with some 10,000 Australians living with the condition today. Around half of all cases have no family history of the condition.
Leanne Dib, CEO of the CTF, hopes the fun run will raise both funds and awareness for NF.
"We really want to make a difference, and really bring... out of the shadows what NF is, and raise more awareness and create more attention for the condition," Ms Dib told the Gazette.
The CTF hopes to raise $250,000 through this fun run. Funds raised will help the CTF support the community with resources such as phone support, health management kits, and information days and camps.
The CTF also supports long-term solutions for NF, such as medical research and clinical trials.
Mrs Davies is excited for the fun run, and to get back into the NF community after COVID cancellations in previous years.
"I'm looking forward to just having a lot of fun, and hopefully drum up a bit of awareness about NF, and get covered in blue and green," she said.
Conquer NF in Colour will take place from 8:30am, November 13, at Wentworth Park in Glebe. Tickets available at www.ctf.org.au.
