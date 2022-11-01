Blue Mountains Historical Society holds public meeting and talk

In 2015, Dr Bishop published some of her PhD research as the book Minding Her Own Business: Colonial businesswomen in Sydney. The following year, it won the Ashurst Business Literature Prize. In 2016, she was the Australian Religious History Fellow at the State Library of New South Wales. The same year she won the Australian Women's History Network Mary Bennett prize and received a New Zealand History Trust Award to help fund her research for her second book, Women Mean Business: Colonial businesswomen in New Zealand.