Blue Mountains Musical Society's latest production Mamma Mia! features the funny and heart-warming story of a daughter searching for her dad on the eve of her wedding.
But the musical is also about a mother, Donna, relying on her lifelong friends when her past comes back to turn her present upside down.
Playing Donna is first-time BMMS performer Jess Zamprogno, who comes to the society with an impressive resume. Her singing career has seen her travel the world, appear on television and stage, and perform at more events than she can recall.
"I am really enjoying my first experience with BMMS," she said.
"Everyone has welcomed me so warmly, and I've been having a lot of fun."
Mamma Mia! begins on the eve of Donna's daughter Sophie's wedding. Unbeknownst to Donna, Sophie has invited her three potential dads to attend, in the hope she might learn which one is her birth father. When all three show up Donna gets the shock of a lifetime. Luckily for her, she has her two best friends around to lean on, the insatiable Tanya and the adventurous Rosie.
"I absolutely adore my fellow Dynamos," said Zamprogno.
"I could not have asked for two better women to play Rosie and Tanya. They are a dream to work with - they are funny, intuitive and hugely talented."
Audiences who saw the society's most recent production of Chicago might recognise these two, played by Linda Aubrecht and Michelle O'Reilly, as they recently wowed as Velma Kelly and Mama Morton.
O'Reilly said there are different dynamics between their new characters in Mamma Mia!.
"The relationship between Tanya and Rosie is quite different from the one Velma and Mama had in Chicago," she said.
"It's definitely a lot lighter and more frivolous. Mind you, Linda is still playing a man-killer - just a different variety from the one we saw in Chicago!"
Playing the close friendship has been significant, especially for O'Reilly.
"I've never been more conscious of the importance of girlfriends, womenfolk in my life - people who can be there and remind us of who we are and what we're made of when times are tough," she said.
"I see that in Rosie. She loves Donna like a sister and is fiercely protective of her."
Since debuting on the West End in 1999, Mamma Mia! has been a crowd favourite, becoming the sixth longest-running West End show, in addition to multiple international productions.
The show has definitely been a crowd favourite, with all 10 performances selling out before opening night.
