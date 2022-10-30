Mamma Mia! begins on the eve of Donna's daughter Sophie's wedding. Unbeknownst to Donna, Sophie has invited her three potential dads to attend, in the hope she might learn which one is her birth father. When all three show up Donna gets the shock of a lifetime. Luckily for her, she has her two best friends around to lean on, the insatiable Tanya and the adventurous Rosie.