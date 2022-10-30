Blue Mountains Gazette

Female friendship at forefront of Blue Mountains Musical Society's Mamma Mia!

By Elena Etheridge
Updated November 1 2022 - 4:53am, first published October 30 2022 - 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains Musical Society's latest production Mamma Mia! features the funny and heart-warming story of a daughter searching for her dad on the eve of her wedding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.