The new American reality series, The Mole, has landed on Netflix and the Blue Mountains has a starring role.
Blue Mountains Climbing School director Hugh Ward set up a scary tensioned line for the show 30 metres above the valley floor called a Tyrolean Traverse, that contestants had to pull themselves across. He described the preparation for the show as "next level".
Mr Ward worked around bad weather, lockdowns, contestants and crew and "a complex vertical environment".
"After nearly a year-and-a-half wait the episode of The Mole we helped put together is finally on Netflix," he said announcing the episode.
"To give an idea of scope, something like a kilometre of rope was in play on the day [for ziplines and abseiling] and a team of dedicated radio specialists were involved just to take on the comms setup."
He praised his staff and Eureka Productions and added "looking back on it, I can only describe it as next level."
Contestants had to tackle a course the school had never created before - one to test the resolve of even the most seasoned adventurer.
"It was an epic shoot, months in the making, working around weather and lockdowns and needing careful planning around the movements of contestants and crew in a complex vertical environment."
The crew was given exclusive use of Boars Head Track, the Mushroom Rock Track and Cahills Lookout picnic area in Katoomba from July 26-28 in 2021.
Many Katoomba locals expressed concerns it was going ahead during a COVID-19 lockdown, but the shoot was heavily regulated after consultations with state and federal health departments, council, police, State Health Emergency Operations Centre, Department of Premier and Cabinet and many others.
The reboot of The Mole brings together 12 strangers who try and work together in challenges to accumulate money in a pot. Money that only one of them will take home.
One player is secretly designated "the mole" - tasked to undermine all of the group's efforts. The winner is whoever outlasts the competition and successfully exposes that mole.
In the Mountains challenge, the players start with an abseil down a 20 metre vertical drop, then a roped climb through a windy tunnel to another abseil, another roped climb to a pinnacle dubbed "Mushroom Rock" and then they had to pull themselves across a "death defying" Tyrolean Traverse over a terrifying 30 metre drop from the valley floor.
It was described as the hardest physical challenge of the series.
Mr Ward said the shoot was "extremely windy and for players with limited time to prepare, it must have been extremely daunting".
"The logistics of filming the day were much greater than just the safe movement of the players, we needed to get our guides into places where they could supervise, but also be out of shot."
He was never made aware of who the mole was and there was a slight concern during the "risk assessment" that the mole might try to "create havoc during the roped part of the day ... that would undermine their safety or anyone else's". But he added the whole TV team was briefed, so "in the end it was a non-issue".
Behind the scenes rescue lines were pre-rigged and tucked away; security people were "stationed at trailheads to ensure everyone in the cliff environment needed to be there" and specialist vertical camera operators and a producer were on safety ropes through the day.
Viewers won't see much of Mr Ward and his team as they were asked to wear dark colours and stay out of sight.
The natural beauty of the Mountains is showcased, and the historic Hydro Majestic at Medlow Bath also features.
Mr Ward hopes it brings some more international tourists but admits "it's been so long since international tourism has been something we have planned around, it feels like a distant memory, even the 'American' players in The Mole were living in Australia when it was filmed".
"If people see it and it inspires them to come to the Mountains for an adventure that would be a nice step toward resuming something like normality."
Mr Ward said as yet no-one has asked to be taken on "The Mole Adventure".
"Sometimes things take a little while though. We supported the filming of an episode of The Amazing Race in 2020 involving portaledges, and we have recently set one up to facilitate a picnic and marriage proposal. We will keep an eye out."
The last Australian season of The Mole was in 2013.
