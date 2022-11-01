Blue Mountains Gazette

Injured bushwalker had to be carried out of Grand Canyon at Blackheath

Updated November 1 2022 - 10:30pm, first published 10:06pm
RFS volunteers helped get the bushwalker to safety from the Grand Canyon in Blackheath. Picture from Blue Mountains Police Rescue Facebook page

A bushwalker who fell and hurt her knee in the Grand Canyon at Blackheath had to be carried out after high winds stymied a helicopter rescue attempt.

