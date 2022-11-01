A bushwalker who fell and hurt her knee in the Grand Canyon at Blackheath had to be carried out after high winds stymied a helicopter rescue attempt.
Police Rescue and Ambulance Special Operations were called to the famous walking area on Tuesday afternoon, November 1. She had sustained a significant knee injury halfway along the trail.
Initial attempts were made to winch the patient out using the Toll Ambulance Rescue. But this had to be called off due to poor weather.
Volunteers with the Rural Fire Service were called in to help and the patient was carried out, in a prolonged operation, back to Evans Lookout. She was transported to hospital for further treatment.
