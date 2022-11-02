Snow is blanketing inland parts of NSW, Victoria and Tasmania, with November minimum temperatures smashed in the wake of a significant cold front.
The most significant falls were in the Alps with 35 centimetres of snow recorded overnight in Perisher.
"There was also some reports of snow flurries in Blackheath and Oberon," Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout said.
"Light snow is still falling around the Central Tablelands of NSW, but it should finish today [Wednesday].
"Yesterday [Tuesday], there was some snow reported around Ballarat in Victoria and the mountains in the ACT."
Records were smashed with many places receiving their coldest overnight temperature in many years. The coldest November minimums in 16 years were recorded in:
Cobar in inland NSW had its coldest November minimum in 12 years at 6.4 degrees.
Five year records were smashed in Orange (1.0 degree), Melbourne (6.9) and Bathurst 2.7.
Three year records were broken in Mount Buller -4.7 degrees, Mount Ginini -5.0 and Falls Creek -5.0 degrees
Snow fell at Snug Farm in the Chatham Valley in the NSW Central Tablelands, with the owner sharing a spectacular photo with ACM.
The small regenerative agriculture farm grows garlic and run small breed cattle.
"It was expected, a cold start to the day. I just hope our poor garlic copes," they said.
On Twitter, Blackheath Weather posted that flurries of snow landed in Blackheath at 4.30am.
"Some snow settling on cars in Oberon," he wrote.
"Lovely, light snow on the Oberon Plateau. May continue for some hours. Only light flurries in the Blue Mountains above 1000m."
The late season snow is thanks to a cold front that made its way across NSW and is now off the coast.
"It's strong cold front with a lot of cold air behind it," Mr Rout said.
"The clouds and the winds would have kept the temperature mild overnight," Mr Rout said.
"The clouds and wind make the days colder, but keep the nights quite mild."
Snow may continue down to 1000 metres in Tasmania on Wednesday thanks to a second cold front passing over that state.
The Bureau of Meteorology said a cool and windy westerly flow across the state with lowered snow low levels this morning after a trough swept east overnight.
"From later Wednesday or Thursday, more settled conditions are expected to develop across much of the state [NSW] as a ridge of high pressure extends across from the west. However, another front will skim the far south later Wednesday and Thursday."
Nadine Morton is the breaking news reporter for 140 Australian Community Media newspapers across the country. She writes about police, health, regional issues and general news reporting. Previously worked at the Western Advocate in Bathurst, and as regional breaking news reporter in the NSW Central West. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
