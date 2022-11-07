Blue Mountains Gazette

Multi-billion cost of highway upgrade from Lithgow to Katoomba will exceed the benefits

JC
By Jennie Curtin
November 7 2022 - 5:30pm
Infrastructure Australia (IA) has concluded that the cost of upgrading the Great Western Highway from Katoomba to Blackheath and from Little Hartley to Lithgow exceeds the benefits.

JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

