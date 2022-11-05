Farewells: Blaxland High School's Anastasia is final production for lead cast and director

Blaxland High School students are preparing for an emotional production of Anastasia - it's the last performance the lead actors will share together under director David Kalman.
The year 11 students have been close friends since the beginning of high school, and as Blaxland High School runs musicals biennially this is the last production they will work on together.
"I feel like this performance is really special for all of us 'cause we've all been friends since year seven... to [be] the whole lead cast of a show with all your best friends is just an amazing thing," said student Luke Jeffery.
"It's more like a family," said Tyler Handley.
The cast share an interest in acting which has improved their bond as friends.
"There's such a strong passion from everyone that makes you really enjoy the process... Even when it's hard, you're all doing something that you love together. And that creates really good relationships and friendships with people," said Maggie Laurence-Rogers.
It is also David Kalman's last year as director after leading production on seven musicals over the years. The cast are grateful to be working on Anastasia with him.
"It's a big honour to be in Dave Kalman's last show," said Amy Wiezel.
"The blood, sweat and tears he has put into every single show he's done, for a long time... it's kind of his last 'hurrah'," said Tyler and Maggie.
Mr Kalman will be retiring soon, and will only be returning to musical productions in an assisting capacity.
"I'm coming up to that age now, where I can move on, do something else... because next year is not a musical year, that means I probably won't be around to direct another one," he said.
Nonetheless, he is excited to go out with a bang by pushing production to new heights.
"The actual broadway show has these amazing visuals, and I actually hired all those visuals, so there's [a] high end projector... so the visuals will be stunning," he said.
"We're pretty thorough, so hopefully you'll have a very high calibre production."
Anastasia follows the legend of the youngest daughter of the Romanov family, who was rumoured to have survived and escaped the murder of her family in the 1917 Russian Revolution.
Blaxland High School's Anastasia will run from December 7 to 17, with opening night on Thursday, December 8. The musical is double-cast, meaning you may see different actors depending on which night you attend. Tickets can be purchased through trybooking.com.
You can also support the Anastasia crew through the upcoming trivia fundraiser, November 12 at Blaxland High School. Learn more and book seats at trybooking.com.
