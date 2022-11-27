They may be small in stature, but two giants of Blue Mountains bushcare have been honoured at a ceremony in the Megalong Valley.
A crowd of volunteer bushcarers from the grass roots community driven movement watched on as the winner of the 2021 Golden Trowel Legend Award, Rae Druitt passed on the trophy to the 2022 winner, Aunty Sharyn Halls.
Gundungurra elder, Aunty Sharyn, said she was "shocked" by the unexpected honour, given in the valley that has long captured her heart.
"You just look after things ... it's my job ... it's cultural reasons," she told the Gazette.
"I've spent so much time in the bush, it's a bit harder now as I am getting too old to walk to a lot of remote places, but out there in the bush you've never seen anything like it from an Aboriginal point of view."
After a three-year hiatus, the awards and annual picnic were held in person at Megalong Valley Reserve, allowing the whole bushcare community to come together to celebrate after the COVID lockdowns.
The ceremony on Saturday, October 29, saw Mountains volunteers meet with Mayor Mark Greenhill and other council staff for the thank you lunch and bushdance.
The Bushcare program celebrated its 30th anniversary and the mayor thanked them for the thousands of hours caring for "mother earth".
The golden trowel award has been given out annually since 2002.
Aunty Sharyn said there was a "long history of Megalong in our family".
"My own family went to school in the Megalong .. it's still a place that's the most important place to me. It's one of the places where we've camped by the river, as Aboriginal people have done for thousands of years."
She said she fervently hopes many of those remote special sites she used to love to walk to, are not destroyed by the raising of the Warragamba Dam.
"It will be protected hopefully forever if it isn't ruined by government agencies."
Aunty Sharyn said she was encouraged by all the bushcarers - young and old - bush was a place that lifted everyone's spirits.
"Bush needs us and if we don't have the bush we are not really looking after ourselves, because it is also about mental health ... here you are connecting with the birds and animals ... and if you are inside you are not breathing this."
Previous winner Rae Druitt agreed and said she needed the earth every day: "I have to be on the ground somewhere either in the bush or in my garden".
A number of milestones were acknowledged for the bushcare groups including:
The Junior Ryan Strathdee Memorial Shield went to Reuben McPharlin.
Bushcare is a volunteer program that restores and cares for bush reserves throughout the Mountains. There are more than 60 active bushcare and landcare groups throughout the Mountains from Lapstone to Mt Wilson, and their hard work helps protect the World Heritage Area.
The mayor said "the passion, hard work and resilience of volunteers and staff continues to inspire the next generation and deliver culturally and environmentally significant outcomes".
A council spokeswoman said the ceremony was an "opportunity to reflect on the unique challenges the bush and our volunteers have faced over the last three years, with fires, floods and a global pandemic, and to celebrate the resilience, determination and undying positive spirit Bushcare volunteers embody".
To volunteer go to: bmcc.nsw.gov.au/envirovolunteers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.