Residents and tourists from all over the map have gathered for the much anticipated Lithgow Halloween street festival.
Held on Saturday, October 29, the festival returned for its first in-person event since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents and children flocked the street in their scariest get-up to enjoy an evening of street food, live music, rides, trick or treat and stalls.
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham said the event was successful and she is delighted with the result.
"It's a fabulous event for our local government area. It has injected hundreds of thousands of dollars into our Lithgow economy, which is fantastic," she said.
"It's something we have built up over the years and to see all the families and and children was just a delight. I think the children had a fabulous night.
According to Ms Statham, the judgement of the best dressed costume was difficult due to the incredible efforts made by participants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.