Blue Mountains Gazette

A 28-year-old woman had a brick thrown at her, after being assaulted near Katoomba railway station.

By B C Lewis
Updated November 14 2022 - 1:56pm, first published 7:00am
More arrests have been made in the case of a 28-year-old woman who was allegedly "struck with a brick" after being followed by a group near Katoomba railway station.

