More arrests have been made in the case of a 28-year-old woman who was allegedly "struck with a brick" after being followed by a group near Katoomba railway station.
Blue Mountains crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector, Scott McAlpine, said the victim from Katoomba was allegedly "viciously assaulted" by a 22-year-old Blackheath man and others while walking near the station.
Police were told one of the group made offensive comments toward her, before the group allegedly assaulted her. As she attempted to get away, the woman was allegedly put in a headlock before being taken to the ground and further assaulted.
Not long after they also struck her with a brick after she had phoned the police for help. She sustained minor injuries, the inspector said.
The incident occurred at about 4pm on October 27 after the group followed her, asked for a lighter and then "surrounded her acting aggressively" the inspector said.
Police are seeking witnesses to this incident, as well as anyone with CCTV, phone or dashcam footage, to contact Katoomba Police on (02) 4782 8199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The man has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the company of others as well as custody of a knife in a public place. Further investigation identified a 16-year-old male from Blackheath, and a 25-year-old Katoomba man who were allegedly involved in the assault. The young person was dealt with via the Young Offenders Act. The 25-year-old male has also been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the company of others.
On September 11, the premises of Cunningham Constructions on Raymond Road in Springwood were broken into and items stolen. There was also a break-in and stealing incident on October 31 at Cafe 2773 at Glenbrook. Police believe they have the culprit after arresting a 59-year-old Emu Plains man on November 4. He has been charged with offences including aggravated break and enter with intent, enter enclosed lands and stealing. A 48-year-old male co-offender from North St Marys has previously been charged in connection to these offences.
A 21-year-old Lapstone man was stopped by police for "his manner of driving" on November 2 and allegedly found with drug equipment, including bags of cocaine, cannabis, scales and resealable bags.
The Toyota Camry sedan driver also allegedly tested positive for cocaine.
It's further alleged police found 39.4 grams of cocaine (3 x 1.2g bags, 1 x 7.4g bag and 1 x 28.4g bag) and 195.5 grams of cannabis as well as two sets of scales and a number of clear resealable bags in the car.
The driver was charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug and driving a vehicle with illicit drugs in the blood. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Penrith Local Court.
