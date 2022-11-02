Two arrested following alleged assault in Katoomba

Two people have been arrested following the alleged assault of a woman in Katoomba.
Blue Mountains police officers were called to Katoomba Railway Station just after 4pm on Thursday, October 27 following reports of an assault.
Police were told a 27-year-old woman was approached by a group of people at Katoomba Railway Station, one of whom made offensive comments toward her, before the group allegedly assaulted her.
As she attempted to get away, the woman was allegedly put in a headlock before being taken to the ground and further assaulted.
The group then fled the scene and the woman contacted police and headed to a nearby park to wait for assistance.
When police arrived, the group fled, however, one man - aged 22 - was arrested a short distance away. He was taken to Katoomba Police Station, where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of other(s) and custody of knife in public place.
The Blackheath man appeared at Katoomba Local Court and has been formally refused bail to re-appear at the same court on Friday, November 11.
Following further inquiries, a 15-year-old boy was arrested at Katoomba Police Station on Tuesday, 1 November 1. He will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
